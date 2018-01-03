AAP, L-G spar over free treatment proposal

Delhi State Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Files) Delhi State Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Files)

Health Minister Satyendar Jain has lashed out at L-G Anil Baijal for allegedly raising objections to the AAP government’s decision to provide free diagnostic tests and surgeries at private hospitals to those who don’t receive treatment within a month at government hospitals.

According to Jain, the L-G has raised objections to a scheme wherein, if dates for a surgery or diagnostic tests are not given by a government hospital to a patient within a month, he/she can get it done from any of the 67 private hospitals empanelled for this purpose. “We were paying CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) rates to the hospitals, so there is no scope of profiteering by private hospitals. If the L-G thinks this is a wrong policy, why do ministers and government employees get CGHS benefits? These should also be taken away,” Jain said.

“The L-G wants to exclude the middle class from the scheme and wants to treat this basic right as a favour the government is doing to the poor. But healthcare is not a favour. It is our right,” Jain said.

According to Jain, the L-G proposed that the scheme be limited to people from the EWS section and an income certificate be demanded at the time of tests. According to a statement by the office of the L-G, income criteria to extend the service was suggested on the basis of recommendations of the Planning and Finance Department, and the L-G “never advised” the government to exclude the middle classes from the scheme.

