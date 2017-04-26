AAP keeps up attack on EVMs, BJP confident of 230-plus MCD seats

As of now, BJP runs the three corporations with 138 seats. As of now, BJP runs the three corporations with 138 seats.

A DAY ahead of counting of votes in the capital, the Aam Aadmi Party continued to question the authenticity of electronic voting machines and raised concerns that they might be tampered with to favour one party.

“Twenty-five engineers and experts have written to the election commission and said machines cannot be guaranteed to be immune from tampering and that they want to participate in the EVM challenge to see whether the machine can be tampered with. We have repeatedly raised questions about the security features and VVPAT but they have been ignored,” said a senior AAP official.

The state election commission will declare the results for 270 seats from 35 centres at 8 am. The remaining two seats, where polling was postponed due to the death of candidates will be held on May 21.

As of now, BJP runs the three corporations with 138 seats. If the party wins for the third time in a row, it would have fought 10 years of anti-incumbency. A confident BJP Tuesday maintained it would get close to 230 seats. The Congress, too, seemed confident of regaining some of its vote share that it lost in the 2015 assembly elections.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now