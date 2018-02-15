AAP has pushed back city by 30 years: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari. (File) Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari. (File)

On the third anniversary of the AAP’s coming to power in the capital, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, along with other BJP workers, staged a demonstration near CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence Wednesday afternoon.

Addressing the group, Tiwari said, “In three years, Kejriwal government has pushed back Delhi by 30 years… he came to power by promising free WiFi, water and power at half rates, opening 500 new schools, appointing marshals in buses for women safety, installing 15 lakh CCTV cameras, opening new colleges, providing corruption-free administration… but failed in fulfilling the promises.”

He also spoke about “corruption charges against minister Satyendra Jain”, “20 AAP MLAs violating the Constitution by accepting Office of Profit”, as well as the “discrimination in giving compensation to the victims of murder, especially in the murder case of Ankit Saxena”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App