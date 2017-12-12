AAP hardens its stand: Respect doctors, but won’t allow exploitation

Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai (File photo) Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai (File photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party Monday said that while it has “immense respect for doctors” and backs private hospitals that are “doing good work”, it will take “strictest action if a private hospital exploits a common man”. The statement was made by AAP leader Gopal Rai, who was addressing a press conference against the backdrop of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, losing its licence. The hospital has come under government fire for erroneously declaring a 22-week newborn dead as well as its handling of EWS patients and the dengue outbreak.

Rai also addressed a report in The Indian Express, which had stated that after the licence was cancelled, patients from the economically weaker sections (EWS) were finding it difficult to get treatment at the hospital. “The government is watching the hospital and will take a decision soon,” he said.

The Indian Express had reported that EWS patients already undergoing treatment and availing the daycare facility at the hospital were rejected treatment on the ground that they were “new admissions”. “Max Hospital should… positively correct itself,” he said, adding that the protests against the government outside the hospital were politically motivated.

On doctors lashing out at the decision, Rai said, “We look at doctors with immense respect. We also stand with private hospitals that are doing good work. We stand in their support. However, if a private private hospital exploits a common man, then we will take strictest action.”

The hospital had come under the scanner on December 1 after it handed twins — one of them stillborn — to the parents in polythene packets, declaring that both were dead. On the way to the crematorium, though, the family found that one was alive. The child was rushed to a nursing home, where he later died.

Asked about the threat of a strike by the Delhi Medical Association on Wednesday if the government does not withdraw its decision, Rai said, “The association should support good work. It will gain more respect among the people. Also, people and doctors will gain more confidence if these associations support a good cause. The loot of corporate houses is not just restricted to patients; they are also exploiting doctors,” Rai said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App