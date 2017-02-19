AAP govt to bring in interns to document its initiatives

The short-staffed AAP government is set to draw in interns to document initiatives such as mentor-teacher programme, principal leadership development programme and summer camps rolled out by the Education Department this summer. The department invited applications Saturday from professionals or students under 30 to intern with the government in May and June this year.

The department is planning to draw in about 50 interns, who will make field visits and document the government’s work in schools. A set of interns will work on creating better visibility of the department’s achievements using social media. The internship will be non-remunerative.

“We received requests from college and management students from across India, who are curious about the Delhi government’s initiatives. We were thinking of ways to give a first-hand understanding of what the government is actually doing,” said Atishi Marlena, adviser to Education Minister Manish Sisodia.