AAP government likely to notify new municipal ward boundaries soon

Changes in the existing wards have been made in order to rationalise the number of wards as per the local population according to the 2011 census. Changes in the existing wards have been made in order to rationalise the number of wards as per the local population according to the 2011 census.

The AAP government is likely to notify the new municipal ward boundaries later this week after the Lt Governor cleared the final delimitation draft of 272 civic wards in the national capital. The notification on delimitation will be issued by the Urban Development Department for all the 272 municipal wards that will go for polls later this year.

The draft has largely seen redrawing of some municipal wards in the city.

An official said although the number of municipal wards in each of the three corporations–NDMC, EDMC and SDMC–has remained same, the number of wards in some assembly segments has completely changed, ranging from three to seven wards.

“As the Lt Governor has given his nod to the draft of delimitation, the UD Department will issue a gazette notification in next few days, ” the official said.

The move comes at a time when both BJP and Congress accused the ruling AAP government of delaying the municipal elections that are scheduled to be held before April.

According to an official, the number of municipal wards across all three civic bodies remain static at 272 which consists of 104 each in South and North municipal corporations while East civic body has 64 seats.

Matiala Assembly Constituency in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will have seven wards while Vikaspuri constituency will now have six wards.

According to the draft, the numbers of wards in North Delhi’s Chandni Chowk has gone down to three.