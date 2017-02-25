AAP gives preference to women, youth for MCD polls: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the Aam Aadmi Party has made conscious efforts to give preference to women and youth for the upcoming MCD polls. “We think the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is of youth. There are conscious efforts (by us) that women should get more prominence in politics,” Kejriwal said.

“In unreserved seats, we preferred candidature to women where we had a choice between male and female aspirants,” he said.

The AAP has declared its first list of 109 candidates for the upcoming polls for 272 wards in the national capital scheduled to be held in April.

Of these, 49 are women candidates, including three seats, which were not reserved for women.

The list also figures 64 young faces.