AAP MLAs’ disqualification plea: Delhi High Court asks EC to review its ‘office for profit’ order

Striking down the Election Commission’s order disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs, the Delhi High Court on Friday quashed the Presidential notification and directed the poll body to hear the case once again. The President, acting on the recommendation from the EC, had disqualified the MLAs “for holding office of profit.” A bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar, was hearing a petition filed by all the 20 MLAs, who had challenged the order saying “there was no communication to us (AAP MLAs) from the Election Commission (EC) about the hearing before it. It is in complete violation of natural justice.” The MLAs have been reinsted in the House.
The petition filed by AAP had added: “It is also that even a temporary government employer cannot be removed on the grounds of misconduct without holding a full-fledged inquiry. However, in the present case, the members of the legislative assembly were removed without holding a full-fledged inquiry and without giving them an opportunity to explain if they ever held any office of profit.”
Express Explained | What is the Office for Profit case?
AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the HC’s order a victory for the people of Delhi. “Satya ki jeet hui. Delhi ke logon dwara chune huye pratinidhi ko galat tareeke se barkhaast kia gaya tha. Delhi HC ne Delhi ke logon ko nyaay diya. Delhi ke logon ki badi jeet. Delhi ke logon ko badhai (Truth has won. Elected representatives of Delhi were wrongly dismissed. Delhi High Court has given justice to the people of Delhi. This is a big victory for the people of Delhi and I congratulate them),” he tweeted.
???? ?? ??? ???? ?????? ?? ????? ?????? ???? ??? ???????????? ?? ???? ?????? ?? ???????? ???? ??? ??? ?????? ??? ????? ?? ?????? ?? ????? ?? ????? ????? ?????? ?? ????? ?? ???? ???? ?????? ?? ????? ?? ????? http://t.co/eDayHziHSn
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2018
Reacting to the order, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Now that disqualification has been struck down, we want that the MLAs come and join assembly proceedings today itself.” AAP has 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, and would have continued to enjoy a majority in the House despite the disqualification of its MLAs.
The 20 AAP MLAs include Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Som Dutt (Sadar Bazar), Praveen Kumar (Jangpura), Nitin Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar). Adarsh Shastri (Dwarka), Sanjeev Jha (Burari), Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar), Sukhvir Singh (Mundka), Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar), Alka Lamba (Chandni Chowk), Rajesh Rishi (Janakpuri), Anil Kumar Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Manoj Kumar (Kondli), Kailash Gahlot (Najafgarh), Avtar Singh (Kalkaji), Vijendar Garg Vijay (Rajinder Nagar), Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur), Sharad Kumar (Narela) and Shiv Charan Goel (Moti Nagar).
President Ram Nath Kovind had ordered disqualification of the MLAs based on the recommendation of the Election Commission, which opined that they had “flouted the principles of natural justice”.
The office of profit case pertains to the appointment of the MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries in the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet. They are accused of being unconstitutionally appointed as parliamentary secretaries to assist various ministers of the Delhi government. There were originally 21 MLAs disqualified, but it fell to 20 after Rajouri Garden MLA Jarnail Singh resigned to contest the Punjab Assembly elections last year.
Timeline | How the ‘office for profit’ case unfolded
The Constitution prohibits Members of Parliament or legislators from accepting government positions which carry some financial remuneration or other benefits. Any representative in violation of this stands to be disqualified. The aim of this provision is to preserve the independence of the legislature by keeping its members away from any temptations from the executive.
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App
- Mar 23, 2018 at 3:38 pmHave You Been to a Masjid? If you have been to a Masjid, you would know what the word equality means. You would see Americans with Asians with Arabs with Hispanic all in one place all are brothers who will protect each other and truly love each other. You would see all nations and colors in one place bowing down for the creator. Hundreds of years and millions of dollars would never gather these people together and make them brothers but Islam did. Don’t believe me visit any Masjid near you and there is probably one near you.Reply
- Mar 23, 2018 at 3:36 pm....................../´¯/) ....................,/¯../ .................../..../ ............./´¯/'...'/´¯¯`·¸ ........../'/.../..../......./¨¯ ........('(...´...´.... ¯~/'...') ..........................'...../ ..........''............. _.·´ ..........................( ..............................Reply
- Mar 23, 2018 at 3:29 pmBJP can let cong win...and cong needs bjp to win.... but both cant survive if AAP wins. Facebook data leak issue proved this.Reply
- Mar 23, 2018 at 3:28 pmWe (Allah) will show you (mankind) Our signs/patterns in the horizons/universe and in yourselves until you are convinced that the revelation is the truth." [Noble Quran 41:53] This invitation to explore and search made Muslims interested in astronomy, mathematics, chemistry, and the other sciences, and they had a very clear and firm understanding of the correspondences among geometry, mathematics, and astronomy. The Muslims invented the symbol for zero (The word "cipher" comes from Arabic sifr), and they organized the numbers into the decimal system - base 10. Additionally, they invented the symbol to express an unknown quan y, i.e. variables like x. The first great Muslim mathematician, Al-Khawarizmi, invented the subject of algebra (al-Jabr), which was further developed by others, most notably Umar Khayyam. Al-Khawarizmi's work, in Latin translation, brought the Arabic numerals along with the mathematics to Europe, through Spain. The word "algorithm" is derived from his name.Reply
- Mar 23, 2018 at 3:36 pmmy Lullah can show you patterns in the Universe.Reply
- Mar 23, 2018 at 3:28 pmHappy to see there is still hope for democracy in India. Election commission has reduced itself to be a government tool under Modi Government. These posts were already struck down by Delhi high court like they have been in other states like Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. But EC did not disqualify the MLA's of haryana and MP although they were holding actual office of profit as those MLA's were getting ry and government benefits. EC has reduced itself to be a laughing stock. Last year it proved so by not announcing simultaneous polls in HP and Gujrat though it announced the day of counting of votes. It gave BJP government a couple of extra weeks to announce series of packages to give them an edge. I would like to say to Rahul Gandhi that to stop saying Modiji is destroying the democratic ins utions of country when its own party is standing with BJP on undemocratic act of EC on disqualification of 20 AAP MLA's.Reply
- Load More Comments