Tuesday, June 12, 2018
  • AAP dharna LIVE UPDATES: Kerjiwal, three ministers camp outside L-G Baijal office
Following a brief meeting with Baijal at 5.30 pm on Monday, Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai refused to leave the waiting room of the L-G office.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 12, 2018 10:18:02 am
From Right to Left: PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal, Dy CM Manish Sisodia and Labour Minister Gopal Rai.

The sit-in protest began by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his ministers inside the Lt Governor’s Secretariat entered the second day. They are demanding L-G Anil Baijal to act against agitating IAS officials and approve the doorstep delivery of ration — a pet project of the AAP government.

Kejriwal alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the L-G were instigating a “rebellion” against the elected government by “coordinating” the ongoing agitation that began following the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on February 19.

The Raj Niwas issued a statement alleging that the CM “threatened” the L-G, demanding that he summon the officers at Raj Niwas and end the “so-called strike”. “In response, it was reiterated by L-G that there is no strike and in his continued interactions with officers, it has been informed that the atmosphere of mistrust and fear continues and no sincere attempts to resolve the differences have been made so far,” the statement said, adding that it was in the sequence of “dharna without any reason”.

Live Blog

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Dy CM Manish Sisodia, ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai are on dharna. Follow live updates here

10:18 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Kapil Mishra attacks Kejriwal

On the approval of doorstep delivery of ration, one of the demands AAP has been making, rebel MLA Kapil Mishra claims the file never came back to the LG's office. 

"The file has been lying on the table of Kerjiwal's minister, Imran Hussain, for three months. Using the same file as an excuse, Kejriwal has been lying on the sofa inside LG's office since last night. The file never came back to the LG," he tweeted. 

10:01 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
No work only drama, says BJP
09:50 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Morning messages from AAP top brass

Kejriwal, who is diabetic, took insulin and food from home yesterday.  

09:45 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
Invoke ESMA if necessary, says AAP

AAP wants L-G Baijal to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), if necessary, against the striking officers. The act prohibits those employed in essential services from striking. If invoked, police have the power to arrest, without a warrant, anybody violating the provisions of the Act.

09:38 (IST) 12 Jun 2018
IAS officers not attending meetings called by ministers: AAP

AAP claims that it has been 112 days since any IAS officer attended a meeting called by a minister. The party leaders have been urging L-G Baijal to end the 'strike' and take 'exemplary action' against those who have stalled government work til now. "In addition, Hon'ble LG has not given permission for doorstep delivery of ration. This is a revolutionary step to provide ration to poor people. We urge Hon'ble LG to immediately give approval to the same."

The IAS association also released a statement saying that not only did they work for the preparation of the Budget, they are also regularly submitting weekly reports of important matters to the ministers.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal made a bold promise that the AAP will campaign for the BJP if Centre grants full statehood to Delhi before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Grant us full statehood before the Lok Sabha polls, each and every vote in Delhi will be polled in your (BJP’s) favour; we will campaign for you. If not, you will be thrown out by the people,” he said while addressing the Delhi Assembly on the motion of full statehood.

