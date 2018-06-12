AAP dharna LIVE UPDATES: Kerjiwal, three ministers camp outside L-G Baijal office

The sit-in protest began by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his ministers inside the Lt Governor’s Secretariat entered the second day. They are demanding L-G Anil Baijal to act against agitating IAS officials and approve the doorstep delivery of ration — a pet project of the AAP government.
Following a brief meeting with Baijal at 5.30 pm on Monday, Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai refused to leave the waiting room of the L-G office.
Kejriwal alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the L-G were instigating a “rebellion” against the elected government by “coordinating” the ongoing agitation that began following the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on February 19.
The Raj Niwas issued a statement alleging that the CM “threatened” the L-G, demanding that he summon the officers at Raj Niwas and end the “so-called strike”. “In response, it was reiterated by L-G that there is no strike and in his continued interactions with officers, it has been informed that the atmosphere of mistrust and fear continues and no sincere attempts to resolve the differences have been made so far,” the statement said, adding that it was in the sequence of “dharna without any reason”.
On the approval of doorstep delivery of ration, one of the demands AAP has been making, rebel MLA Kapil Mishra claims the file never came back to the LG's office.
"The file has been lying on the table of Kerjiwal's minister, Imran Hussain, for three months. Using the same file as an excuse, Kejriwal has been lying on the sofa inside LG's office since last night. The file never came back to the LG," he tweeted.
Kejriwal, who is diabetic, took insulin and food from home yesterday.
AAP wants L-G Baijal to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), if necessary, against the striking officers. The act prohibits those employed in essential services from striking. If invoked, police have the power to arrest, without a warrant, anybody violating the provisions of the Act.
AAP claims that it has been 112 days since any IAS officer attended a meeting called by a minister. The party leaders have been urging L-G Baijal to end the 'strike' and take 'exemplary action' against those who have stalled government work til now. "In addition, Hon'ble LG has not given permission for doorstep delivery of ration. This is a revolutionary step to provide ration to poor people. We urge Hon'ble LG to immediately give approval to the same."