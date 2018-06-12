AAP dharna LIVE UPDATES: Kerjiwal, three ministers camp outside L-G Baijal office

From Right to Left: PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal, Dy CM Manish Sisodia and Labour Minister Gopal Rai. From Right to Left: PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal, Dy CM Manish Sisodia and Labour Minister Gopal Rai.

The sit-in protest began by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his ministers inside the Lt Governor’s Secretariat entered the second day. They are demanding L-G Anil Baijal to act against agitating IAS officials and approve the doorstep delivery of ration — a pet project of the AAP government.

Following a brief meeting with Baijal at 5.30 pm on Monday, Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai refused to leave the waiting room of the L-G office.

Kejriwal alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the L-G were instigating a “rebellion” against the elected government by “coordinating” the ongoing agitation that began following the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on February 19.

The Raj Niwas issued a statement alleging that the CM “threatened” the L-G, demanding that he summon the officers at Raj Niwas and end the “so-called strike”. “In response, it was reiterated by L-G that there is no strike and in his continued interactions with officers, it has been informed that the atmosphere of mistrust and fear continues and no sincere attempts to resolve the differences have been made so far,” the statement said, adding that it was in the sequence of “dharna without any reason”.