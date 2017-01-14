AAP Delhi traders’ wing asks Jaitley to waive off MDR to petrol pump dealers

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

Aam Aadmi Party’s traders’ wing today asked Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to waive off the MDR, a concession given to petrol pump dealers, as it was eating into the profits of merchants.

In a letter to Jaitley, AAP’s Delhi Trade Wing Convener Brijesh Goyal said 0.25 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) is levied on purchase below Rs 1,000, 0.50 on purchase of Rs 1,000-2,000, and one per cent beyond Rs 2,000 of purchase.

“When the profit margin of merchants is 2-3 per cent in some cases, how can they do business,” Goyal said.

“We should also be given similar concession extended to petrol pump dealers,” he said.