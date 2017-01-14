Latest News
  • AAP Delhi traders’ wing asks Jaitley to waive off MDR to petrol pump dealers

AAP Delhi traders’ wing asks Jaitley to waive off MDR to petrol pump dealers

In a letter to Jaitley, trade wing Convener Brijesh Goyal said 0.25 per cent MDR is levied on purchase below Rs 1,000, 0.50 on purchase of Rs 1,000-2,000, and one per cent beyond Rs 2,000 of purchase.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:January 14, 2017 8:43 pm
aap, aap traders wing, aap delhi, arun jaitely, union finance minister, aam aadmi party, MDR, petrol concession, petrol pump dealers, AAP Delhi Trade Wing, card payments at petrol pumps, Merchant Discount Rate, delhi news, aap news, indian express Image for representational purposes.

Aam Aadmi Party’s traders’ wing today asked Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to waive off the MDR, a concession given to petrol pump dealers, as it was eating into the profits of merchants.

In a letter to Jaitley, AAP’s Delhi Trade Wing Convener Brijesh Goyal said 0.25 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) is levied on purchase below Rs 1,000, 0.50 on purchase of Rs 1,000-2,000, and one per cent beyond Rs 2,000 of purchase.

“When the profit margin of merchants is 2-3 per cent in some cases, how can they do business,” Goyal said.

“We should also be given similar concession extended to petrol pump dealers,” he said.

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 14: Latest News