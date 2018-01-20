‘Why only Delhi?’ asks AAP after EC recommends disqualification of its 20 MLAs

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal (Express file photo) Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal (Express file photo)

Dejected with the Election Commission’s recommendations of disqualification of 20 party MLAs on charges of holding an ‘Office of Profit’, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said that a “political vendetta” was being carried out against them.

In a series of tweets posted on its official Twitter handle, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP put forward past instances of appointment of parliamentary secretaries and asked why action against the Delhi government was taken and not against anyone else.

“Many states, including Delhi, appointed parliamentary secretaries. The high courts in the respective states stayed those appointments. So, why the Election Commission has taken action against Delhi MLAs?” said the party.

In another tweet, the AAP claimed that other states spent crores of funds on appointments of parliamentary secretaries, and on the other hand, Delhi government didn’t spend a penny. “So why is AAP being discriminated?” it asked.

The poll panel on Friday recommended to the President the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs on charges of holding an ‘Office of Profit’. The 20 AAP legislators have been accused of being unconstitutionally appointed as parliamentary secretaries to aid various ministers of the Delhi government.

The latest development means the AAP MLAs are set to be disqualified, which could pave way for a mini Assembly election in the national capital. However, the threat for the party is not immediate as even after the disqualification of the 20 MLAs, the party continues to enjoy a majority in the 70 member house. The AAP had secured 67 out of the 70 Assembly seats in 2015 assembly elections.

