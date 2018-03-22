AAP, Congress, BJP meet SC panel on sealing, no solution yet

Closed shops at South Extension Market during trader’s 48-hour bandh against MCD’s ongoing sealing in New Delhi on Friday (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Closed shops at South Extension Market during trader’s 48-hour bandh against MCD’s ongoing sealing in New Delhi on Friday (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

THE RULING AAP along with the BJP and the Congress Wednesday met members of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee and sought immediate relief for traders in Delhi from the sealing drive. The panel, however, did not give any assurance in this regard and said that the parties should approach the Supreme Court or bring in an ordinance on the issue.

The members of the panel reportedly told the parties that they were only following the apex court’s order. The sealing drive by the BJP-run MCDs was initiated last December on the directions of the monitoring committee. As part of the initiative, commercial premises which had failed to deposit “conversion charges” as per the Delhi Master Plan, 2021, were sealed. After the meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, “All the agencies should be give a year’s time so that a solution could be reached at. The solution should benefit all.” He added that the law that becomes the reason for sufferings of people should be amended.

Tiwari said all the three parties wanted suspension of the sealing drive while the Supreme Court hears a case on the amendment of the Master Plan. The top court will hear the case on a day-to-day basis on April 2. AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged, “The committee was surprised to learn that sealing is going on in unauthorised colonies because they have not taken any action in these areas. This means that MCD is doing this to harass traders and earn money.”

