AAP, bureaucracy tussle not new, but ties hit a new low

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged that he was assaulted by AAP MLAs in a ‘premeditated conspiracy’. (File Photo) Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged that he was assaulted by AAP MLAs in a ‘premeditated conspiracy’. (File Photo)

While AAP has had a fraught relationship with the bureaucracy over the past three years, Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash’s allegation that he was assaulted by AAP MLAs in a “premeditated conspiracy”, and the MLAs’ counter-allegation that Prakash used casteist slurs, is the biggest flashpoint yet. Ever since AAP came to power in 2015, it has frequently alleged that the BJP is trying to interfere in its functioning through bureaucrats. What makes this row different, perhaps, is the odd timing of the late-night meeting, and allegations of physical violence so far unseen in the capital’s political discourse.

Asked why the meeting took place close to midnight, a Delhi government spokesperson said, “That how this government works. If the CM and the deputy CM can work at midnight, why can’t officers? We often have DJB meetings late at night at the CM’s residence, and the deputy CM often leaves at the crack of dawn to inspect schools.” Advisor to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Atishi Marlena, said, “The MLAs have been trying to meet the Chief Secretary for a long time over the issue. But due to various reasons, this hasn’t happened. So when the MLAs were at the CM’s residence last night, he (Prakash) was asked to come.”

Sisodia denied allegations of physical violence, while a CMO spokesperson said, “If someone is assaulted, would they walk out calmly and then file a police complaint 12 hours later. You can clearly see in the CCTV footage that this was the case. Why wouldn’t you go to a police station immediately?” Tussles between AAP and L-G Anil Baijal, as well as his predecessor Najeeb Jung, have so far revolved around appointment of senior bureaucrats, transfer of officials, or government orders being struck down.

One of the biggest points of contention before this was the appointment of Shakuntala Gamlin as the acting chief secretary for the Delhi government. The CM had alleged this was done by the central government “in spite of objections raised by him”. He had also raised questions about her alleged proximity with power discoms. Later, Jung and Kejriwal clashed over the Delhi government’s appointment of S S Yadav as ACB chief, which the L-G rejected and replaced with M S Meena in April 2016.

The balance shifted in favour of the L-G in August 2016, with the Delhi High Court ruling that the L-G was the administrative head of Delhi. After Baijal took over in December 2016, confrontations seemed to taper off, but the peace didn’t last long. In June last year, the Delhi government had attacked principal secretary (PWD) Ashwani Kumar over charges that he didn’t oversee desilting of drains ahead of monsoon.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd