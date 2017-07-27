AAP, BJP spar over state of drains in South MCD House

A day after the Delhi High Court pulled up the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD), directing them to clean the Kushak drain within three days, the AAP and the BJP sparred over the state of drains in the national capital.

In the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) House meeting held on Wednesday, two AAP MLAs — Jarnail Singh and Amanatullah Khan — raised the issue of overflowing drains in the capital.

Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh began the debate by claiming that the PWD was taking the drainage situation “very seriously”, and alleged that it was the smaller MCD drains causing blockages in the larger PWD drains.

However, leader of the house, BJP’s Shikha Rai, attacked the AAP stating that the party and the department “only react to court orders”. “We thank you for raising this issue and highlighting the shortcomings of your own government,” she said.

The BJP, with a majority 70 seats in the SDMC house, also attacked the AAP for the condition of roads in the capital — largely maintained by the PWD.

“This department should be shut down without any delay. The drains are not de-sitlted and the roads are filled with potholes,” BJP councillor Rajpal said. Councillors took on the AAP MLAs alleging that there is “no government in Delhi and the condition of the roads is shameful”.

Meanwhile, hitting out at both AAP and the BJP, the Congress said the city is suffering at the hands of those it has elected with a majority.

“While the PWD site claims 95 per cent of drains have been desilted, the CM recently stated that the PWD secretary should be in jail,” Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt said. He also took on the government for raking up the capital’s monsoon troubles “in the season itself — when planning should have taken place months in advance”.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App