AAP, BJP spar over office of profit, sealing drive

Delhi Transport Minister Gopal Rai (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi Transport Minister Gopal Rai (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The AAP and the BJP sparred on Sunday over the ongoing sealing drives by the civic bodies and the office of profit issue. While the AAP called for a day-long bandh on Tuesday to protest the sealing drive, the BJP demanded that the 20 disqualified MLAs return the “profit” they allegedly accrued.

While AAP said it was hopeful that the disqualification would not stand up to judicial scrutiny, it has started preparing for bypolls, leaders said. Key to their political campaign would be issues such as the sealing drive by the BJP-ruled civic bodies and the Centre’s move to allow 100% FDI in retail.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said, “A large sum of money was collected under conversion and parking charges. Traders have neither received anything in return nor do they have any information about the money collected.” He demanded that the Centre stop levying these charges until the information is made public.

“Our party cadres in all 70 constituencies will join trade unions and raise their voice against these issues on January 23,” he said. On January 29, party leaders will march to Parliament to protest against the issue.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari Sunday welcomed the President’s nod to the Election Commission’s recommendation to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs and said the decision has “protected” India’s democratic values.“The people of Delhi feel that the AAP MLAs must return all financial benefits they were given from the day they were appointed parliamentary secretaries,” he said.

A senior BJP leader said, “What is key for the BJP is that elections take place as quickly as possible. AAP should not get a chance to become a martyr and claim that we have been trying to stop them from working.”

