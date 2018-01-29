AAP bets on ‘Delhi model’ for 2019 Haryana Assembly elections

AAP will tout the ‘Delhi Model’ and list the achievements of the Arvind Kejriwal government. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) AAP will tout the ‘Delhi Model’ and list the achievements of the Arvind Kejriwal government. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

Preparations for bypolls in Delhi and Lok Sabha elections apart, the AAP is relying heavily on its performance in Haryana — due for Assembly polls in 2019 — to not just rule a “complete state” but also cement its position as a national player, party leaders told The Indian Express.

AAP’s Haryana convener Naveen Jaihind said, “The issue for us is ‘Badlo Haryana’. There is not one woman in the state who is not afraid of stepping out of her home. The women in the state are brave, so if they aren’t afraid for themselves, they are afraid for their daughters and sisters. We have heard about a number of gruesome rapes, including those of minors in the state. But I can assure you, that is just 10 per cent of the cases that are taking place in the state. The rest, we don’t get to know about because of the culture of silence.”

The party will tout the ‘Delhi Model’ and list the achievements of the Arvind Kejriwal government. “Whether it is giving compensation to farmers, supporting families of martyrs, giving free water or slashing electricity rates — AAP has done all of it in Delhi despite opposition from BJP. Imagine what it can do with a full state,” said Jaihind.

This, in fact, had been one of the party’s key aims while preparing for the Assembly polls in the state. While they had hoped they would form the government in Punjab, they eventually managed to establish themselves as the prime opposition in the state. A senior leader said, “With the government in Delhi and the opposition in Punjab, AAP is very much a part and parcel of political life in Haryana. The state was an obvious next step.”

He said that AAP has been working on the ground in across 10,000 polling stations spread across 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana. “We have covered 70 per cent of the state already. The idea is that at the first level, each booth should be our target,” he said. Asked about the party’s organisation, he added that the party was looking for “people who were capable, looking to contest polls, NGOs and social organisations” to join the party. “The main issues are unemployment, corruption, law and order. There are no jobs,” he said.

