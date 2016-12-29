AAP backed traders association demand they be brought under purview of Delhi government

Photo for representational purposes. Photo for representational purposes.

As the deadlock between the Centre and the States continue over dual control over business entities under the GST, AAP backed traders association today demanded that they be brought under the purview of Delhi government.

A delegation of AAP’s Traders Wing, which comprised representatives from different business bodies and chambers of commerce met Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio and raised the issue of dual control.

AAP’s Traders Wing Convenor Brijesh Goyal said traders registered under Delhi should be brought under the control of the Delhi government and not the Centre.

Sisodia said, he will flag the concerns raised by traders at the GST Council meeting on January 3 and 4.