AAP calls Budget ‘disappointing’, says Centre treating people of Delhi as second-class citizens

Calling the Budget “disappointing”, the Aam Aadmi Party government accused the Centre of continuing to “treat people of Delhi as second-class citizens”. Delhi Finance Minister and deputy CM Manish Sisodia lamented the fact that not a single rupee had been increased in the capital’s share in central taxes since 2001-02. “Not a single rupee has been increased in Delhi’s share in central taxes since 2001-02. Even this year it stays at Rs 325 crore. No other part of India gets such treatment,” Sisodia said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reiterated the fact that the Centre continued its step-motherly treatment to Delhi. “I had expected some financial assistance to important infrastructure projects for the national capital. I am disappointed that the Centre continues its step-motherly treatment to Delhi,” the CM said. The Delhi government also raised issues with the lack of money given to local bodies, central assistance, disaster response fund and on electric buses.

1) Share in Central Taxes

In the Union Budget 2018-19, the share in central taxes of Delhi has not been increased from Rs 325 crore, which has remained stagnant since 2001-02, the AAP government said. “The Delhi government deserves its legitimate share in central taxes to finance various developmental projects. We had requested the Centre a number of times to enhance the allocation to at least Rs 5,000 crore. The Budget for Delhi has increased from Rs 8,739 crore in 2001-02 to Rs 48,000 crore in 2017-18, whereas the share in central taxes has remained frozen at Rs 325 crore since 2001-02. However, other states are getting share in central taxes every year based on the annual increase in collection of central taxes,” the government in a statement said.

2) Allocation of funds to local bodies

The AAP alleged that the Centre was providing basic and performance grants to local bodies in all states as per recommendations made by 14th Central Finance Commission for its award period of 2015-20, but was neglecting Delhi. “Local bodies in Delhi are not getting any support from the government although we are providing 10.5% of our annual tax collection to them. We had requested for allocation of Rs 1,000 crore as grant to local bodies grant,” the Delhi government said.

3) Normal Central Assistance

The AAP said the Centre had increased only Rs 37 crore as Normal Central Assistance for the year 2018-19 as against a demand of Rs 1,000 crore. “The Normal Central Assistance to Delhi during 2018-19 has been proposed at Rs 449.99 crore as against Rs 412.99 crore in BE & RE 2017-18. There is an increase of only Rs 37 crore. However, we had requested to increase the Normal Central Assistance to at least Rs 1000 crore in the current year RE and Rs 1500 crore in 2018-19 BE,” it added.

4) Disaster Response Fund

In the Union Budget 2018-19, an amount of Rs 5 crore has been proposed for Delhi towards Disaster Response Fund, which is the same for the current year. “The Centre has proposed Rs 790 crore in the MHA Budget 2018-19 for Delhi as against Rs 758 crore in BE and RE 2017-18. Thus, only 4.2% is increased in the Budget 2018-19 for Delhi,” the statement said.

5) Package for electric buses

The Delhi government had requested a special package for 2,000 electric buses to combat pollution. “I had personally requested a special package for 2,000 electric buses for Delhi, which could have played a major role in combating air pollution. Unfortunately, the BJP’s central government does not care for Delhi,” Sisodia said.

