Delhi CM Kejriwal writes letter to LG seeking time to meet him for ‘smooth functioning of govt’

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo by Atul Yadav Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo by Atul Yadav

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking time to meet him. The letter says that after Kejriwal missed a meeting, due to a special Assembly session on GST, his “office has been seeking time”, but was informed that the LG was busy this week and couldn’t meet. This has ruffled the feathers of the AAP, who have claimed that the LG has “time to meet those with allegations against Kejriwal” but not him.

Kejriwal and Baijal, government officials said, are supposed to meet every Wednesday in what one spokesperson described as a “weekly attempt to ensure there is no confusion regarding the powers of the CMO and Raj Niwas” to ensure “smooth functioning of the Delhi government”. After Kejriwal missed his meeting last Wednesday due to the special Assembly session on the GST, Kejriwal wrote a letter saying, “Due to special session of the Assembly, we couldn’t meet at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, our pre-scheduled weekly meeting time. Subsequently, my office has been seeking time from your office for our meeting. Yesterday (on Friday), my office was informed that you are very busy this week and will be able to meet me only next week,” Kejriwal wrote in his letter.

“I fully appreciate that Hon’ble L-G has too many things on his plate. But, as I had mentioned in my last letter also, the CM and Hon’ble LG should meet more frequently, at least once a week, to discuss issues related to the development of Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Last week, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, in an indirect attack against the LG office, posed the question as to why he was being entertained by Baijal. He said, “The LG is repeatedly meeting him. I wanted to meet him in January on behalf of all AAP MLAs but I didn’t get an appointment, because the LG was busy, as he should be. So why does he have time for Mishra, who asks for an appointment in the morning and gets it by afternoon. Bhardwaj also said that there should be a “standard operating procedure” to meet the LG.

Sources maintained that Kejriwal and the LG are now likely to meet on Tuesday.

