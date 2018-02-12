To counter AAP’s claims of development, BJP plans to release white paper on work done in last three years 

Delhi BJP President Manoj tiwari at the Press conference at Delhi BJP office (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Delhi BJP President Manoj tiwari at the Press conference at Delhi BJP office (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Ahead of three years of AAP government in Delhi, BJP’s Delhi unit is set to take to the streets with a new campaign over a period of seven days. The BJP plans to hold a series of public meetings, marches aimed at “raising awareness” against AAP government’s policies on healthcare, education, unauthorised colonies and farmers’ issues.

Addressing a press conference on Monday afternoon, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari attacked the AAP, defining its government as “one which discriminates”. “It discriminates against individuals, patients. This AAP government looks at caste and religion to give government compensation. Not only has it been unsuccessful in containing crime against women, but women have also been harassed and disrespected by its leaders,” Tiwari alleged.

Expressing “shock” at AAP’s plans to take out a “vikas yatra”, the BJP MP outlined his party’s plan to counter AAP’s claims of development. “On February 14, we will release a white paper on the work done in the last three years. We will launch a jan andolan against the AAP government in the next one week. This will include demonstrations outside the CM’s house, campaigns in markets, metro, colleges. On one day, we will hold a public meeting on “Delhi against Corruption” and public meetings on education, healthcare, regularisation of unauthorised colonies and a mahapanchayat on farmers issues will also take place,” Tiwari said.

On the Ankit Saxena murder case, the BJP slammed the Delhi government over its alleged discrimination on religious lines. “In this city, when MM Khan is murdered, we do feel pain, it is very tragic. We were glad when his family received support of Rs 1 crore. But when on MM Khan’s murder, the CM goes, gets photographs clicked while providing Rs 1 crore compensation, why do they give just Rs 5 lakh in a similar murder of Ankit Saxena? Ankit Saxena’s family is asking this and we also want to know,” Tiwari said.

