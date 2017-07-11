AAP Ambala treasurer, 3 others killed in accident

According to police, the Indigo CS sedan they were travelling in got caught between two trucks on the Ambala-Meerut Highway. According to police, the Indigo CS sedan they were travelling in got caught between two trucks on the Ambala-Meerut Highway.

Four persons, including Aam Aadmi Party’s Ambala district treasurer Vishwa Aggarwal, were killed on the Ambala-Meerut Highway early Sunday morning after their car rammed into a truck, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Aggarwal (52), his wife Anju (45), his sister-in-law Seema (30) and a friend, Rani (20). Aggarwal’s cousin Shubham (30), who was driving the vehicle, received injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, police said, adding that he is recuperating.

They were travelling from Meerut to Ambala, police said.

“The incident took place around 2.30-3 am. Four persons died in the accident, while the person who was driving the vehicle is injured,” Bhagwant Singh, station house officer (SHO), Jhinjhana police station, Shamli, said.

“The bodies were badly mangled. Post-mortem examination has been conducted and the bodies have been handed over to the family,” SHO Singh added.

According to police, the Indigo CS sedan they were travelling in got caught between two trucks on the Ambala-Meerut Highway.

“A truck in front stopped suddenly and the car rammed into it. Another truck rammed into the car from behind. The drivers are absconding. We have seized the vehicles and efforts are underway to nab the accused,” Singh said.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana co-convenor Naveen Jaihind said Aggarwal had been an active member of the party for over two years.

“It is a huge loss for the AAP. He used to actively participate in party activities,” Jaihind said, adding that Aggarwal is survived by a son.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App