AAP alleges attack on Sanjay Singh

A woman volunteer allegedly slapped senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh at the party’s campaign for the Rajouri Garden bypolls on Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, Punjab Assembly Leader of Opposition H S Phoolka, along with Singh, led a campaign for party candidate Harjeet Singh in the Sikh-dominated constituency. During the event, a woman volunteer from Rajouri Garden, Simran Bedi, approached Singh with a garland in her hand but allegedly tried to slap him. Other volunteers shielded Singh.

Bedi claimed, “I slapped Singh as my attempts to raise the issue of corruption in the party went unheard. I tried meeting the CM and Singh, but no one listened to me.”

AAP Delhi convenor Dilip Pandey said, “Opposition parties and forces opposed to AAP knew the roadshow was a big event. To mar that, our leader and spokesperson, Sanjay Singh, was assaulted. We condemn the incident.” Police said they received a PCR call from AAP’s Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh. However, they maintained that no case has been registered.

