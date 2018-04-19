AAP advisors sacked: Congress’ Ajay Maken says ‘selective’ people disqualified

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken. (File) Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken. (File)

The Congress on Wednesday said that selective choices were made in disqualifying AAP leaders, so that they could earn “sympathy” ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“The cancellation of appointments were done on the recommendations of Shunglu Committee report. The same report showed that AAP leader Atishi Marlena was appointed at the honorarium of Re 1 whose appointment was cancelled. However, appointment of Rahu Bhasin as advisor to chief minister, who is a Class XII pass out, but got a remuneration of Rs 1,50,000 was not cancelled,” said Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken.

ALSO READ | Attacking BJP, Raghav Chadha ‘returns’ Rs 2.50 salary to MHA in protest

The Union Home Ministry recommended that the advisors be removed, but “others whose appointment had greater irregularities were spared so that AAP can earn sympathy as most of the people being spared are also in line for fighting upcoming elections”, Maken said.

The state Congress chief further said that the whole incident points to the fact that “the BJP and AAP are working together, and are hand-in-glove”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App