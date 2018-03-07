AAP adding fuel to SSC fire: Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari at a press conference Tuesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Manoj Tiwari at a press conference Tuesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had sent its workers to aggravate students protesting against the alleged leak of a Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam paper, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Tuesday called for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation.

In a press conference at the party office, Tiwari claimed that AAP workers were involved in making unreasonable demands from the Centre, simply to drag out the protest. He also thanked Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Department of Personnel and Training Jitendra Singh for ordering a CBI probe into the SSC case.

Tiwari also said Kejriwal and his “thappadmaar saathi” should be “convicted and jailed” for the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Prakash had accused two AAP MLAs of assaulting him at the Kejriwal’s residence on February 20.

