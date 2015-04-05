AAP accuses Centre of being insensitive towards poor, threatens to gherao Parliament

Aam Admi Party leader and Delhi Transport Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said his party would gherao the Parliament on April 22 against Centre’s ‘anti-farmer and labour policies’.

“A outline of the gherao of Parliament on April 22 is being prepared,” Rai, who was on his way to his native village, told reporters in Delhi.

He said that problems of farmers and labour, acquisition of agricultural land would be the main issues.

Rai alleged that BJP-led central government is pro-corporate and insensitive towards farmers and labourers.

AAP made it’s place in the hearts of Delhi people through new techniques and under e-ration card scheme launched by his government in Delhi, poors will drive the maximum benefit.

