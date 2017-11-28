Aadi Mahotsav: Bastar to Manipur, festival is melting pot for many tribes

At Dilli Haat, INA. Express photo by Praveen Khanna At Dilli Haat, INA. Express photo by Praveen Khanna

Mukund Baghel, 50, has never been to Delhi before. The Bastar-based farmer has also never befriended anyone from Manipur. But at Dilli Haat, as he sits next to a live demo of mahua maand — the sacred drink of the adivasis — he has found a friend in a Manipuri woman manning the stall.

“I have never spoken to anyone from Manipur, I have never spoken to a foreigner either. I’ve never got this much exposure before. Bastar is known to people here as a violent place but we have so much to offer… maybe the opinion of city people will change now that we are here,” he said.

At the ongoing Aadi Mahostav, organised by Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) at four venues across the city, tribal communities from across the country have come together to display artefacts, jewellery, clothes, and food items.

Apart from items on sale are stories, myths and traditions native to these communities that have found space in this festival. From Dindori in Madhya Pradesh, Braj Bhushan Dhurwe, 30, brings a wedding tale to the forefront through his Gond painting — a deity who turns into a tigress on the day of the wedding. While, Ganesh Mahadev Wangad, 36, from Palghar in Maharashtra presents Tarpa dance on his Warli painting canvas.

“People in my village still do the Tarpa dance during Diwali, but now it’s not as popular. I am bringing it to Delhi through my work, maybe people here will understand us and our rituals and traditions better,” said Wangad, whose family has been doing Warli painting for four centuries now.

Over the next four months, TRIFED plans to take the festival to all states in the country.

“The response has been phenomenal… till today, the artisans have done business worth Rs 1.5 crore. In terms of talent, they’re second to none but in terms of exposure, they’re lagging behind. This is our effort at giving them that exposure. The festival will come back to Delhi next year as well,” said Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED.

On till November 30, the food stalls towards the end of Dilli Haat too throw up revelations such as Chilra, a multigrain bread and seabuck thorn tea from Lahaul and Spiti.

“I’m a housewife and selling food is not my business. This is my first time in Delhi and the sale has been good, I might turn it into a proper business after this experience,” said 38-year-old Savitri Nalwa, who is manning the Himachal Pradesh food stall. There is khadia roti with chicken curry from Odisha; dhuska, gulgula and Maruwa roll from Jharkhand; and pork ribs from Nagaland at the festival.

Apart from paintings, clothes and jewellery, there are also stalls selling lentils, honey and pickles. Umrao Singh, 64, from Chamoli in Uttarakhand, is busy explaining the medicinal benefits of the rose water bottles he has brought to Delhi, along with packets of rajma, Kulthi dal, rosemary and apricot oil.

“The rose is from Bulgaria but the oil is developed in Chamoli; all the stuff I’ve brought is organic. Being in Dilli Haat gives us exposure, badava milta hai… I’ll come back next year too,” said Singh, who has already shopped for his family from other stalls at the festival.

