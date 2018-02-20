Aadhaar no more mandatory for distribution of ration: Delhi govt

There have been numerous reports of hardship faced by people due to aadhaar authentication at ration shops. There have been numerous reports of hardship faced by people due to aadhaar authentication at ration shops.

Amid a high voltage drama over an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs, the Delhi government on Tuesday decided against making Aadhaar mandatory for the distribution of ration in the national capital. While addressing a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the decision in this regard was taken by the cabinet which could not meet on Tuesday due to protests at secretariat after alleged assault of Prakash.

“Delhi government has decided to stop aadhaar being mandatory for the distribution of ration, this was decided at the cabinet which couldn’t take place at the Secretariat today due to protests,” said Sisodia.

There have been numerous reports of hardship faced by people due to aadhaar authentication at ration shops. People often complain of long lines due to faulty machines, poor network connectivity and problematic fingerprint recognition.

