  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Aadhaar no more mandatory for distribution of ration: Delhi govt

Aadhaar no more mandatory for distribution of ration: Delhi govt

"Delhi government has decided to stop aadhaar being mandatory for the distribution of ration, this was decided at the cabinet which couldn't take place at the Secretariat today due to protests," said Manish Sisodia.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 20, 2018 5:53 pm
Aadhaar no more mandatory for distribution of ration: Delhi govt There have been numerous reports of hardship faced by people due to aadhaar authentication at ration shops.

Amid a high voltage drama over an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs, the Delhi government on Tuesday decided against making Aadhaar mandatory for the distribution of ration in the national capital. While addressing a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the decision in this regard was taken by the cabinet which could not meet on Tuesday due to protests at secretariat after alleged assault of Prakash.

“Delhi government has decided to stop aadhaar being mandatory for the distribution of ration, this was decided at the cabinet which couldn’t take place at the Secretariat today due to protests,” said Sisodia.

There have been numerous reports of hardship faced by people due to aadhaar authentication at ration shops. People often complain of long lines due to faulty machines, poor network connectivity and problematic fingerprint recognition.

More details awaited

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. Sundar BN
    Feb 20, 2018 at 6:01 pm
    It does take a large number of deaths before our gov makes a sensible decision, is it?
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Adda
    Feb 20: Latest News