A new task for the President: ‘Teaching’ govt school students

For students of Dr Rajendra Prasad Sarvodaya Vidyalaya at the President’s Estate, Teachers’ Day this year will be a memorable one, as they will get an opportunity to interact with the President himself on that day.

At the behest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, President Pranab Mukherjee is all set to take on a brand new role, that of a teacher at the vidyalaya, on the eve of September 5 this year.

“For the first time in the history of India, as a great honour to the teachers of the country, the President of India will be interacting, as a teacher, with the students of Delhi government schools on the eve of Teachers’ Day 2015. Education is the single-most important priority for the new government of NCT of Delhi,” said Sisodia.

The Delhi government is also in talks with several prominent persons, including CEOs and celebrities, to involve them in similar initiatives in government schools, he said.

The President and other “renowned personalities” would interact with students in government schools as part of ‘Be a Teacher’, an initiative of the Delhi government to “boost the morale of the teachers and students”, said Sisodia.

“The Delhi government has already got the consent of many such personalities,” said the deputy chief minister.

The deputy CM also spoke about the ‘CM super talented scheme’, launched by the government, for science students in class 11 and 12. These students will receive government scholarships — to pay for their coaching classes — to prepare for entrance tests to the IITs and medical colleges.

“We will select a total of 400 students this year, 150 from class 12 and 250 from class 11, through a test. We have tied up with coaching institutes like FITJEE, Akaash and others. We have a budgetary allocation for this. Next year, we will have the same scholarships for other streams also,” elaborated Sisodia.

