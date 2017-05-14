Latest News

Major fire breaks out in Mundka, Delhi

At least 20 fire tenders are on the spot.

May 14, 2017
The area is filled with smoke as firefighters are extinguishing the fire.

A major fire is broke out at Tikri in Mundka area in Delhi. At least 20 fire tenders are on the spot. The area is filled with smoke as firefighter are extinguishing the fire

According to the new agency ANI, “Fire broke out at Tikri in Mundka area, 20 fire tenders on the spot.”

More news awaited

 

