A lovers’ quarrel ends in shooting and three arrests near Dhaula Kuan flyover

A 22-year-old man, Bunty Grover, has been arrested for allegedly firing at his girlfriend and cooking up a false story of assailants trying to steal her gold chain before shooting her in the leg. Police said two of his accomplices, Akash Tyagi and Ankur, have also been arrested.

DCP (southwest) Milind Dumbere said that on December 10, a man informed police that unidentified assailants snatched his friend’s chain and shot her in the leg near Dhaula Kuan flyover. He took her to Safdarjung Hospital.

“The woman had a bullet wound on her right leg. Grover, who called PCR, was in an inebriated condition and said he could not take police to the exact spot as he was not familiar with the area,” the DCP said.

During investigation, Dumbere said it was found that Grover is a registered criminal at Lajpat Nagar police station and has previously been involved in several cases of attempt to murder, robbery and burglary.

“He told us different versions about the incident. We also found inconsistencies in the woman’s statement. Grover was questioned and later confessed to having shot the woman. He told police he met the woman five months ago, after getting out of prison. They wanted to get married but Grover told her to quit drinking first. They would often fight over this,” he said.

On the day of the incident, Grover called her several times but she did not pick up.

“Angered, he went drinking with his friends. They then went to the woman’s house in Moti Nagar, where he found her drinking. The had a fight, following which he took the pistol from Tyagi and shot her. On the way to the hospital, he threatened the woman not to tell anyone, so she later lied to police. Grover’s friends helped him dispose of the pistol,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App