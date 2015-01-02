A Lot More Drama

There are the KGB officers who pose as an American couple in Season 3 of The Americans.

Premiering Now: From post-Edwardian era characters and a crime-fighting woman to a KGB sky drama, the coming year holds many surprises. Catch up with the Crawley family and their servants in Downton Abbey. The crime-comedy-drama series Backstrom, focuses on Everett Backstrom (Rainn Wilson), an “overweight, offensive, irascible” detective, who is part of a team of criminologists and is engaged in a constant struggle with his “self-destructive” tendencies. We look forward to Agent Carter, featuring Peggy Carter, her life and secret missions. Then there are the KGB officers who pose as an American couple in Season 3 of The Americans.

Life’s Like That: Zindagi brings us the story of Faisal and Ujjala in Piya Re and what follows is a traumatic turn of events the day after their wedding night. Meri Jaan Hai Tu revolves around Haniya and Ibad who fall in love despite disapproval from their families.

Dil-e-Nadan is the story of Adeel and Silla, who get married against their parents’ wishes and how they end up facing marital problems. What will touch a chord with the audience is Aaj Rang Hai that highlights the regressive tradition of Watta Satta (bridal marriage). The story highlights the plight of women in a male-dominated society.

Laugh out Loud: Although there weren’t many Laugh Out Loud moments from Sab TV in 2014, the channel will be airing Peterson Hill, about a railway station in Shimla. The story revolves around station master Kishore Chadha, his family and sister-in-law Shatabdi, who hopes to find love. Then there is a weekend comedy show inspired from the daily adventures in the life of a Nawaab-The Great Indian

Family Drama.

Colour Scheme: Colors is all set to bring the life of Emperor Ashoka to prime time on Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. Actor Sakshi Tanwar turns conscience keeper in Code Red, a fast-paced show that delves into the psyche of the human mind — what pushes one to change their behavioural patterns and harm themselves. It’s an attempt to awaken the conscience of society and urge them to raise an alarm against any wrongdoing. Another Satyamev Jayate?

