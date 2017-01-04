A foggier December than usual, but fewer flights hit at Delhi airport

Delhi witnessed unusual weather in December as the temperature averages were also the highest in the past eight years. (File photo) Delhi witnessed unusual weather in December as the temperature averages were also the highest in the past eight years. (File photo)

Delhi saw its third-foggiest December in 13 years in 2016 with 62 hours of dense fog in the month. The normal number of dense fog hours in December is 34. Dense fog is described as visibility below 200 metres. Delhi saw a foggier December in 2014 and 2008 when it saw 76 and 65 hours of dense fog, respectively.

Chaos at the airport, however, IMD officials said, was less this time because of a new planning and action system adopted by the IGI Airport Met centre.

“We have seen less than 10 diversions in December because of a better monitoring and coordination system. A daily timely warning is provided to airlines/ATC/Airport operators and has helped a great deal,” said a senior IMD official.

Tuesday also saw dense fog between 2.30 am and 8.30 am. More than 100 flights were delayed and 50 trains were running late.

According to IMD officials, the temperature will be between 10 and 25 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Dense fog is expected in some parts of the city. Light rain is also expected on Friday and Saturday following which the day temperature could slip marginally.

Strong winds in the city over the past week have meant that the air pollution peaks have been fewer. Officials at Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said the analysis of Particulate Matter 10 and 2.5 has shown a decrease in the concentration of pollutants.

Pollution levels in the coming two days, however, are set to increase slightly.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, the PM 2.5 concentration in Delhi was 140 µgm3 and is expected to rise to 153 µgm3 on Wednesday and 148 µgm3 on Thursday.