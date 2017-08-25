A day after raid at Delhi farmhouse, 5 police personnel suspended

The farmhouse was raided after a tip-off. (Source: Express Photo/Amit Mehra) The farmhouse was raided after a tip-off. (Source: Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

A day after a casino-cum-bar was raided in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area, five police personnel attached with the local police station, including the station house officer (SHO), have been put under suspension for negligence. “In the wake of the busting of an illegal casino operating in Fatehpur Beri by the Vigilance branch of south district, Inspector Govind Sharma, assistant sub-inspector Kishore and Rajender, head constable Ravinder and constable Puran have been put under suspension. Delhi Police has sent a strong message to its non-performing, delinquent personnel that no such lapses or negligence will be tolerated and the staff must pull up their socks and be vigilant of activities taking place in their area,” read a statement issued by the Delhi Police Headquarters.

A team of the Vigilance department (south district) and Malviya Nagar Police conducted the raid at the farmhouse around 11 pm on Tuesday. While suspecting the involvement of some police officers, a police officer had told The Indian Express, “Action may be taken against them if their connivance surfaces during further probe.”

Sources said that the involvement of the suspended officers will also be probed in the racket. At least 30 persons, including five women, who were employed at the casino as bar attendants, were arrested during the raid. At least 13 luxury cars, gambling coins worth crores and over 50 bottles of liquor were recovered from the farmhouse, police said.

Police said the farmhouse on the Delhi-Gurgaon border — Yaduvanshi Raj Mahal — is owned by a retired Army Major. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act at Fatehpur Beri police station. The accused were produced at a city court on Wednesday, police said, adding that they have also been booked under the Excise Act.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App