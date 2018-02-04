West Delhi murder: A colony under shadow of police, friends sleeping outside boy’s home

Kin of the accused at Khyala police station. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav) Kin of the accused at Khyala police station. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav)

In Raghubir Nagar’s A block on Friday night, an unusually quiet wedding party was underway — the music was muted and a thin trickle of guests walked around the venue. A lone constable lay sleeping on the mostly empty chairs. Even the dancers left by midnight, complaining about the lack of tips. The guests only discussed one thing — the murder of 23-year-old Ankit Saxena.

On Thursday night, Ankit was stabbed to death near his house following an argument with four members of a family. DCP (west) Vijay Singh had said the argument was over Ankit’s alleged relationship with a 20-year-old woman from a minority community.

A day after the murder, the area saw heavy police deployment in five different lanes surrounding Ankit’s house, forcing many residents to stay at home.

Nitish, who lives near Ankit’s house, said: “My sister was getting married; we had decorated the house with lights, bought food and new clothes. But there is tension in the locality. Even the guests were talking about the murder.”

The local DJ, Vicky, played a few tracks at the wedding before going home. “We had to respect the family. We could not insult them by playing loud music in the night. Police were patrolling the lanes and many guests left early. We packed up by 9 pm,” he said.

Subhash Kumar Rathore, local RWA president, was busy distributing tea to police personnel from more than 10 different police stations in the west district.

While the lanes around Ankit’s house were cordoned off, PCR vans zipped past the pickets. “We’ve been here since 8 am. This is a murder case which has been complicated due to the communal undertones,” a head constable from Janakpuri police station said.

Outside Ankit’s house, four of his childhood friends lay huddled in blankets while his dog, Bacha, let out an occasional bark at strangers. “We are showing our solidarity by sleeping here,” one of his friends, Azhar, said.

Ankit father’s, Yashpal, sat with them for a while before retiring to the house. “Aunty (Ankit’s mother) is ill… uncle’s heart is broken. He stayed till 1 am before going inside. He told us the fight for Ankit will be a long one,” Azhar said.

