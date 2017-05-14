A colony in Hauz Khas wakes up to an unusual four-legged visitor

The nilgai strayed into the gated NIPCCD colony Saturday morning. Abhinav Saha The nilgai strayed into the gated NIPCCD colony Saturday morning. Abhinav Saha

It was an odd Saturday for the 200-plus residents of NIPCCD colony in Hauz Khas, as a nervous and confused four-legged creature paid them a surprise visit. Children looked at him in wonder, their parents with worry, and youngsters took out their phones for selfies. A nilgai, which had strayed into the gated colony in the morning, was the subject of much amusement as well as annoyance all day.

After roaming around the colony initially, the nilgai moved to the walkers’ path and lawns of the National Institute of Public Co-operation and Child Development (NIPCCD), separated by only a gate.

Suresh, the afternoon shift guard, kept a close eye on the animal’s movement. “He finally found a comfortable spot for himself under the trees in the park to escape the heat. The poor thing, I’ve heard, was spotted at Khel Gaon today at 8 am,” he said.

It was busier than usual for Suresh, as he went about filling up a bucket with water for the nilgai. In the afternoon, another guard called Thapa fed him rotis from his lunchbox he got from home. “We have to take care of him, we can’t leave him hungry,” Suresh said. The only bit that got Suresh annoyed was the incessant barking of the colony dogs, who were bewildered and scared by this new member of the park.

The nilgai, however, ignored the dogs and walked around eating leaves, shrubs and even guavas. R K Tiwari, a resident of the area and an administrative officer at NIPCCD, said, “We called the forest department as soon as the nilgai was spotted. They told us to open the gates for him at night, and that he would trace his steps back to where he came from,” he said.

While no one bothered about the nilgai in the afternoon, it was in the evening that minor inconveniences arose. “Usually at this hour, many like my mother go for a walk on the path where the nilgai is sitting.

The children also go and play there but because of the nilgai, they have had to conform themselves to walking in the colony,” said Anupam Sahu (20), a resident. At 11.15 pm, once traffic reduced, the gates were opened for the four-legged creature to find his way back home.

