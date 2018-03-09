98 per cent JNU students vote against attendance rule

Both the JNUSU and the JNUTA have disapproved implementation of the compulsory attendance system. Both the JNUSU and the JNUTA have disapproved implementation of the compulsory attendance system.

More than 98 per cent of students have voted against the imposition of compulsory attendance in a referendum conducted by the JNUSU. The results of the referendum were announced on Thursday.

A total of 4,456 students had voted at the referendum on Wednesday. While 4,388 (98.7 per cent) voted against compulsory attendance, 41 (0.92 per cent) voted in its favour. The remaining 27 votes were rendered invalid.

“The vote for ‘yes’ is a vote for JNU, its excellence and its time-tested norm of accountability,” the JNUSU said in a statement.

