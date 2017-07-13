9-year-old’s body found in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahaladpur area, stabbed multiple times

A nine-year-old boy’s body was found stabbed over a dozen times in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahaladpur area. According to police, preliminary investigation revealed he was stabbed with a screwdriver and had cigarette burns on his body. Police said they are looking into the possibility of sexual assault as the boy was found naked.

However, this can only be determined after a post-mortem, they said. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Pul Prahaladpur police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Romil Baaniya said the boy was found on Tuesday around 6.25 pm in the parking area behind the LIG DDA flats in Pul Prahaladpur.

“The child was found naked. We established his identity with the help of locals and informed his parents. We are probing the case from all possible angles and efforts are on to nab the accused,” he said.

Baaniya added that prime facie, it appears he was killed elsewhere and the body was dumped in the parking lot.

“The child’s elder sister told police that he had dropped out of school and used to stay at home. On Tuesday, he said he was going to play cricket with his friends and left home around 1.30 pm,” a senior police officer said.

“When he did not return till late evening, his parents started to look for him. After failing to trace him, they approached police, and were informed about the body. They later identified the body,” the officer added .

Police are now questioning vagabonds, security guards and e-rickshaw drivers in the area to get leads on the accused. Police also suspect there is a strong possibility that a drug addict could have been behind the incident, and have detained 50 persons for questioning.

“We have also questioned the victim’s friends to ascertain if he had any rivalry with someone,” a police officer said.

The body has been preserved for post-mortem, which will be conducted on Thursday, police said.

Vinod, a neighbour, said, “Last evening, his parents came looking for the boy. We joined them in the search, but in vain. A little later, we came to know that about 300 metres away, police had found the body of an unidentified boy. We immediately rushed to the police station and subsequently learnt that he is the same child.”

