Delhi chief secy ‘assualt’ case: 89 detained on day of protests, AAP and BJP trade charges

Delhi BJP workers Thursday staged demonstrations outside the offices and homes of AAP MLAs, in protest against the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash. Party sources said protests were organised at more than 50 places, but the focus was on houses or offices of MLAs who were at the meeting. BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal, who led the protest outside Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s home, said, “People are dejected to see the Arvind Kejriwal government violating constitutional provisions. The repeated contempt of constitutional provisions in governance gives a reason for people to believe that Delhi has been taken over by urban naxalism, out to vandalise the city’s fabric of governance.”

The AAP, too, protested outside Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s house on Thursday. The protesters, including Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and MLA Alka Lamba, demanded action against the chief secretary for allegedly using caste-based slurs against two AAP MLAs, Ajay Dutt and Prakash Jarwal.

The two had filed a police complaint but no FIR has been registered yet. AAP also alleged that the home ministry was not treating all citizens as equals and was not taking their complaints seriously. Police said they detained 89 protesters. “As the area (Home Minister’s residence at Akbar Road) is under prohibitory orders of 144 CrPC, 89 people were detained around noon,” DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.

