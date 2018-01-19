87 shops sealed in north Delhi as AAP, BJP spar in House

Delhi Police officials during the sealing drive in Defence Colony. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Delhi Police officials during the sealing drive in Defence Colony. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

ON THURSDAY, the sealing drive reached north Delhi, with 87 shops being sealed in different localities on the instructions of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

A North corporation official said that nine shops were sealed in New Rajendar Nagar, 33 shops in Paharganj zone on Qutub Road and 33 shops in Indira Market in Malka Ganj have also been sealed. While 12 shops in other areas of north Delhi, including Rohini and Karol Bagh, were also sealed.

“After holding a meeting on Wednesday, the committee has intensified its drive and more markets will be targeted in the coming days,” he said.

The action was taken as these markets had violated the provisions of Master Plan-2021 such as illegal construction and non payment of conversion charges. There was minor resistance by the traders but the drive was executed amid police presence, the civic body official said.

With this, the political battle has also heated up in North municipal corporation, with the AAP leader in North DMC alleging that the mayor did not allow him and his party to speak on the issue of sealing.

North corporation mayor Preeti Aggarwal, however, hit back that his intention was only to disrupt the House.

“We were already discussing the issue of sealing. I asked him to wait for his turn but he came to the Well of the House as he knew that if there is a discussion, AAP will stand exposed,” she said.

“It is due to AAP that Delhi markets are facing this problem. The Delhi government did not notify 351 roads, which if done on time, would have stopped sealing in several areas,” she said.

Meanwhile, a day after Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked all three MCD commissioners and senior officers to depose before a nine-member special committee on the issue of the ongoing sealing drive, BJP’s Vijender Gupta called the three-day Assembly session a “farce”.

Raising concerns over the absence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Assembly session, which he alleged has “especially been called for the ongoing sealing,” Gupta said: “Instead of providing relief, the government left no stone unturned in playing petty politics and misleading the business community. The insensitive government failed to take any action with regard to notification of 351 roads. It is a cause of great disappointment to the affected shop owners and business houses.”

BJP leaders Ashok Goel and Praveen Shankar Kapoor attacked the AAP, alleging that they were trying to “mislead traders and citizens of Delhi” on the issue of conversion charges.

In an official statement, they said, “They are trying to cover up the Delhi government’s lapses in providing funds to the civic bodies, not notifying the 351 roads as commercial roads and not giving funds for work on layout plans for regularisation of unauthorised colonies.”

