8-yr-old dies in Ghaziabad school, FIR against his teacher

Twenty minutes after eight-year-old Katib’s fees was deposited at his school in Loni on Wednesday morning, his parents were informed by school authorities that “he had fallen sick”. By 1 pm at GTB Hospital, Saja-ud-din and Afsana were told that Katib — one of their three children — had died.

The family is now alleging foul play, and an FIR has been filed against the class teacher and the school management at Loni police station on Thursday.

“He was absolutely fine when he left from home in the morning. His friends told us that he was downstairs, walking towards the toilet, when a teacher scolded him and asked him to go back to his class. We were told by his friends that the teacher thrashed him, Katib soiled his pants, and went upstairs. In the classroom, he fainted,” alleged Saja-ud-din (38), who runs a kirana store.

“An FIR has been lodged against the class teacher on the basis of the family’s complaint. No arrests have been made so far. The family has alleged that the child was hit by the class teacher following which he fainted. We are waiting for the post-mortem report, action will be taken after that,” said Shrikant Prajapati, Circle Officer, Loni, Ghaziabad.

The parents rushed to the school after receiving a call at 11:15 am, where they were told that Katib was taken to Dharampal Memorial Hospital in Loni. “Upon reaching the hospital, we were told that he had been moved to GTB Hospital in Delhi. We reached there by 1 pm, when the doctors told us that he was brought dead,” said Saja-ud-din.

The FIR filed by the father states “strict action must be taken against the school authorities… also they informed us very late about the incident, which is a grave matter”.

The victim’s uncle, Naseeb Rana, told The Indian Express that “Katib was to be promoted out of turn to Class I as his principal said he was a bright boy…earlier on Wednesday, his mother was in school to pay Rs 1,500 fee for Class I admission”. Saja-ud-din said, “He would sometimes tell us how the school teacher taunted him about delayed fees, and had slapped him over incomplete homework…but we ignored it”.

