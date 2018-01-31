Eight-month-old infant raped, mother says won’t work now

The 27-year-old accused, who is the nephew of the child’s father, was taken into police custody on Monday and a case under relevant sections of POCSO Act. (Representational image) The 27-year-old accused, who is the nephew of the child’s father, was taken into police custody on Monday and a case under relevant sections of POCSO Act. (Representational image)

Two days after her eight-month-old daughter was sexually assaulted by a relative at home, the mother — a 24-year-old domestic help who earns Rs 1,500 a month — has decided to quit her job. At a hospital in central Delhi, where the child is undergoing treatment, she refuses to let her two children — the other aged two-years-old — out of sight even for a minute. Her husband, a 28-year-old labourer who puts tiles for a living and earns Rs 9,000 a month, cradles the girl’s sibling to sleep as he walks up and down the hospital building.

“My two children were playing on my lap before I left for work at 8.45 am on Sunday. My wife was at home, she put them to sleep, and then went to work… when she came back at 12.30 pm, the baby was bawling and my wife noticed that the baby’s nappy was soaked in blood,” he said.

The mother rushed the child to a doctor near their home in Shakurpur Basti, and then the nearby police station before heading to the hospital in central Delhi. The child was operated upon on Monday, and was soon shifted to the general ward. “I can’t stop hearing the sound of my daughter crying… it keeps ringing in my head. I can’t sleep… all I want is justice now,” said the father.

Unable to wrap his head around the act, he said, “My wife says she will never work again, and I don’t want her to work either. It’s not our fault but now we can’t leave our children alone for a minute… I will work overtime to earn more money.”

The 27-year-old accused, who is the nephew of the child’s father, was taken into police custody on Monday and a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Subhash Place police station. The father of the girl said, “It was my own nephew… he lives in the house above ours. A neighbour told us she saw him entering the room in which my children were sleeping. He did this to my eight-month-old child while my two-year-old daughter was in the same room.”

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal visited the family at the hospital on Monday night, and on Tuesday the DCW handed over Rs 50,000 to the parents. Maliwal also informed that “Special POCSO Court NW Rohini has decided to give Rs 75,000 interim compensation to the family”.

