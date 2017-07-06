70-yr-old found living with brother’s body for nine days

A 70-year-old mentally unstable man was found living with the decomposed body of his brother in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area. According to police, the brother, a 68-year-old teacher, had died nine days ago. Unable to comprehend that his brother was no more, the man continued living with the body in their house.

According to police, the incident came to light when colleagues of the deceased, Rajinder Bhatnagar, decided to pay him a visit as he had not been coming to school.

On June 28, a security guard from the school came to the house to collect some keys but the mentally unstable man, Prahlad, said his brother was not in town. Two days later, the guard was sent again to get the keys.

“This time, Prahlad could not give a satisfactory reply. On Monday, two teachers were sent to his residence. Prahlad told them his brother was unwell. The teachers went inside the house and found Rajinder’s decomposed body lying on the bed,” a police officer said.

They called police and the body was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. DCP (northeast) AK Singla told The Indian Express, “We suspect he died a natural death. However, the post-mortem is being conducted and inquest proceedings are underway.”

