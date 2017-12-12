7-yr-old’s death case won’t be heard, police took too long to file chargesheet, says Delhi court

Saba’s mother Saadma at their home in Ravidas Camp. (Express photo: Abhishek Angad) Saba’s mother Saadma at their home in Ravidas Camp. (Express photo: Abhishek Angad)

Seven-year-old Saba was playing outside her home in Ravidas Camp jhuggi area in east Delhi’s Mandawali when she slipped and fell into a water tank, left open due to public work. This was in March 2012. Almost six years later, a Delhi court refused to take cognizance of the case. Reason: The police had taken too long to file a chargesheet.

“If such a delay is to be condoned, there must be a cogent reason; that too supported with proof. An application filed blames earlier investigating officer for the delay, but the application is casual and reason is vague and without support. The condonation application is, therefore, rejected. Consequently, the cognizance declined,” Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

Court sources said that under IPC Section 304A (death due to negligence), the maximum punishment is two years. If the accused is not arrested, police can file a chargesheet by the end of three years. In this case, police only filed the chargesheet in June this year.

It’s been so long that even Saba’s mother Saadma barely remembers details of the case. All she remembers is the lawyer asking for more money, which is why they stopped pursuing the case. “Pata nahi kya hua… paise bhi nahi mile,” she said, referring to promises of compensation made by politicians who had visited her home after the child’s death.

While Saadma’s husband, Khurshid, drives an auto, she fills her days looking after her three other children. She has no idea that the court has declined to take cognizance of the police chargesheet, and there will be no action against the accused official.

The court said police had showed “casual behaviour” towards a serious crime. “The erring police officials need to explain their lapses, but it is for the police department to take necessary steps in this regard,” the court said, asking for a copy of the order to be sent to the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Explaining the delay in filing the chargesheet, a court source said “none of the authorities were willing to take responsibility”.

Sources said at the time, the PWD was widening the road and the fire brigade, too, used the water from the tank. “The IO sent letters to the authorities concerned and finally zeroed in on an official as the accused this year. But in the absence of any evidence, the case remained weak. Even if the court had taken cognizance, he could have been easily discharged,” the source said.

The court, however, recommended compensation through DSLSA for the family — another fact they are unaware of. At Ravidas Camp, meanwhile, the water tank has been cemented shut, like nothing ever happened.

