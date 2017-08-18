7-year-old girl’s plea to ‘Modi uncle’: Please save our park

Navya’s letter Navya’s letter

“Only buildings, no park, no life”, “Please save our park”, “How will we bring Olympics medal if we don’t play?” and “This park is our lifeline”. These are some of the lines from a two-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, written by seven-year-old Navya, who requested him to “save” her neighbourhood park, where the DDA is reportedly planning to build a multi-storey community hall.

“There is a park nearby where I play, but since last month, I have not been able to play there as we came to know that some are building a community centre there… We are very sad,” she wrote in the letter, drawing a ‘sad’ face next to it. The Class II student was referring to Hanuman Mandir park in Rohini Sector 8.

Navya also filed a PIL in the High Court through her father, lawyer Dhiraj Singh. The plea stated that ever since the construction started, children have not been allowed to play there.

Hearing the plea on August 9, the court had issued notice to the DDA, NDMC and the L-G office.

Singh said it was his daughter’s idea to write the letter. “We helped her send it via e-mail and attached a few photographs of the under-construction site.”

