7 SDMC AAP councillors suspended over ‘ruckus’

South Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat Wednesday suspended seven AAP councillors and five nominated members of the party for disrupting the functioning of the House and creating ruckus during a meeting. Describing the incident as unprecedented in which some members even resorted to physical assault, the mayor said the action was taken because these councillors entered the well of the House, tore transcription papers, and that it “is a dark chapter in the history of the House”.

She said the AAP members came prepared to disrupt the proceedings. “I repeatedly requested them to allow the House to function, but they had their own disruptive agenda… They didn’t listen, and even assaulted a woman employee, following which I had to suspend them.”

The suspended members are Leader of Opposition Ramesh Matiala, Prem, Dinesh Kumar, Gurmukh Singh, Jitender Kumar, BS Joon, Praveen Kumar Jha, Ajit Singh Sehra, Dinesh Kumar Doshi and Sooraj Prakash Jingala, Kishhanvati and Urmila Yadav.

The AAP, however, hit back saying that the corporation is riddled with corruption and the mayor does not allow them to raise their voice. “BJP councillors not only misbehaved with AAP members in the House but also manhandled our councillor Kishanwati. Instead of taking action against BJP members, Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat suspended AAP members for 15 days,” said Matiala.

