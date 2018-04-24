67-year-old woman found dead at flat in Delhi

Police said the woman said the woman was hit with dumbbells (Representational) Police said the woman said the woman was hit with dumbbells (Representational)

A 67-year-old woman was found dead inside her house in south Delhi’s Gautam Nagar on Monday. Police said the woman, Usha, was found with head injuries. Her house had been ransacked, police added. DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said, “The woman was hit with dumbbells… we have recovered two from the spot.”

Police said they got to know about the incident after a PCR call was made to Hauz Khas police station at 4.58 pm, and a local team was sent to her DDA flat. Police said the team found the house ransacked, and claimed that the woman may have been murdered for resisting a robbery bid. “The woman lived with her husband and daughter, who were not home at the time of the murder. The entry to the house seems friendly,” a police officer said.

The police team then questioned neighbours and relatives to shed more light on the case. A crime team was also sent to the spot to collect forensic evidence. The investigating team went through the house and made a list of valuables which may have been stolen, a police officer said.

Police said the body will be shifted to the nearest hospital for a post-mortem. “We are awaiting the post-mortem report to shed further light on the case,” the officer said.

