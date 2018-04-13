60-yr-old killed in fight over water: Weeks after man’s death, his son dies in Delhi hospital

An 18-year-old boy, whose father was beaten to death by five people in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur last month, died under mysterious circumstances at a hospital Wednesday night. On Thursday, his family protested with his body on the outer Ring Road and demanded action.

“No external injury was found on the body of the boy, identified as Rahul Bahadur. A post-mortem has been conducted and we are waiting for the autopsy report,” DCP (north-west) Aslam Khan.

Police said the father, Lal Bahadur, was killed on March 17 in a fight over water. Three persons were arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the case, police said.

Rahul’s family members told police that he too had sustained injuries during the fight. The family has demanded Rs 5 lakh as compensation and a job for a family member.

