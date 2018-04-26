6 years on, girl missing from Assam is found in Delhi

Police managed to trace her after they studied the areas where domestic helps from Assam are employed, using data provided by placement agencies. Police managed to trace her after they studied the areas where domestic helps from Assam are employed, using data provided by placement agencies.

She was only 16 when she went missing from Assam. Six years later, she was tracked by the Delhi Police to Shalimar Bagh. Now 22 and employed as a domestic help in Shalimar Bagh, she wants to remain in Delhi, police said. The girl had been trafficked by local agents based in Assam on the promise of a vacation in Delhi, and then forced to work as a domestic help.

Police managed to trace her after they studied the areas where domestic helps from Assam are employed, using data provided by placement agencies. Police conducted raids at several locations in Ludhiana, Coimbatore and Assam to trace her.

But she could not be found until a Special Investigations Team (SIT) was constituted by the then JCP (Eastern Range) in 2015, and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for any information about the girl. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said she was first reported missing in 2012, when her mother told the police that a local tout from Assam, Deepak, had lured her after promising her a vacation in Delhi. When her father came to Delhi to look for her, he was detained by the traffickers at their office in Taimur Nagar, and asked to pay for his daughter’s release.

“The girl did meet her father in Taimoor Nagar, but the accused asked her to work in Ludhiana for 20 days. The woman did the work but when she returned, she could find the trafficker or her father. Then she decided to run away,” Biswal said. During the time her father was confined, Delhi Police, based on a tip-off from Bachpan Bachao Andolan, raided the office of the traffickers and detained them.

Found once again, the woman has now recorded her statement under section 164 of the CrPC, and has been reunited with her parents, police said.

