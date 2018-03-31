6-year-old boy sodomised and killed: Police

A six-year-old boy was raped and murdered in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera Friday, police said. (Representational Image) A six-year-old boy was raped and murdered in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera Friday, police said. (Representational Image)

A six-year-old boy was raped and murdered in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera Friday, police said. According to police, the boy was lured on the pretext of chocolates by a labourer near his home, and then taken to the accused’s house and raped. Police sources said the boy died during the rape as the accused had gagged his mouth. Sources added that the accused sat with the body for an hour while deciding where to dump it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Milind Dumbre did not respond to calls seeking a comment. Police sources said a 22-year-old man, Rohit, has been arrested.

The boy’s mother had approached the police on March 27, when her son, who usually plays outside in the evening, did not return till 6.30 pm. “The boy used to leave his house at 4.30 pm and return in two hours. When he did not, a missing person complaint was filed,” said a police officer.

Police went door-to-door in the locality, but in vain. Police then rounded up people from surrounding areas, including those living in derelict buildings, and took down their names. An announcement was made by police that everyone would have to join questioning at 8 am on March 28. “The reason why we made the announcement was because we knew some people would not turn up, and they would become persons of interest,” the officer said.

On March 28, as people lined up at Kapashera police station, officers also conducted door-to-door visits. Police then managed to ascertain the alleged role of Rohit, after people told them the boy was last seen with him.

Rohit was questioned, and police found discrepancies in his statement. “During sustained questioning, Rohit broke down and confessed to the killing. He is from Haryana but lives alone here. He said he saw an opportunity while the boy was playing, and lured him on the pretext of offering chocolates before raping him,” the officer claimed.

The accused told police he gagged the boy because he was afraid he would tell his parents.

