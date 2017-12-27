Delhi: 58-year-old patient dies at Max Hospital, family files complaint

The family of a 58-year-old patient, who died at Max Hospital at Shalimar Bagh, has filed a complaint with police stating that the death was a result of the negligence of doctors.

“We have received a complaint and under 174 CrPC and we are inquiring into the matter,” said DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan. Police said the patient, Kamlesh, was admitted to the Emergency ward Monday afternoon after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness. The hospital authorities conducted an ECG, which confirmed acute STEMI. “Further investigation revealed Triple Vessel Disease (blockage in three major arteries). He had a history of diabetes, hypertension and smoking,” said an official from Max Healthcare. The hospital said it is looking into the matter. ENS

